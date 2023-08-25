Breanna Stewart sets Liberty scoring record, rallies New York past Connecticut in OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart broke the Liberty’s single-season scoring record, scoring 24 points as New York rallied from a 20-point second-half deficit to beat the Connecticut Sun 95-90 in overtime. Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas broke the WNBA record for double-doubles in a season with her 24th. She finished with 22 points and 12 assists on her bobblehead night. Stewart also had 12 rebounds. Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Liberty, who moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the Sun for second place with six games to play in the regular season. DeWanna Bonner had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Connecticut and caught Sue Bird for seventh on the career scoring list.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.