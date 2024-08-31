Breanna Stewart scores 32 points, Sabrina Ionescu adds 25 as Liberty defeat Storm 98-85

By The Associated Press
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart goes up to the basket against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, center, and forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Seattle. The Liberty won 98-85. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 32 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 25 and the New York Liberty pulled away for a 98-85 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday night. Leonie Fiebich added 12 points for the Liberty, who bounced back after losing to the last-place Los Angeles Sparks to end a three-game West Coast road trip. Jonquel Jones grabbed 11 rebounds as the Liberty dominated the boards 45-17. New York had 17 offensive rebounds. New York shot 50.7% and was 12 of 26 from 3-point range. Seattle dropped into a tie with Las Vegas for fourth place but still clinched a playoff spot.

