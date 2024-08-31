Breanna Stewart scores 32 points, Sabrina Ionescu adds 25 as Liberty defeat Storm 98-85

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 32 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 25 and the New York Liberty pulled away for a 98-85 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday night. Leonie Fiebich added 12 points for the Liberty, who bounced back after losing to the last-place Los Angeles Sparks to end a three-game West Coast road trip. Jonquel Jones grabbed 11 rebounds as the Liberty dominated the boards 45-17. New York had 17 offensive rebounds. New York shot 50.7% and was 12 of 26 from 3-point range. Seattle dropped into a tie with Las Vegas for fourth place but still clinched a playoff spot.

