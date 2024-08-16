Breanna Stewart scores 27 points as Liberty cruise past Sparks, 103-68

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points in just 20 minutes, Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points and six assists, and the New York Liberty cruised past the Los Angeles Sparks 103-68. New York scored the opening 10 points of the game and then held Los Angeles to just 10 first-quarter points in building a 19-point lead. Stewart and Ionescu combined to score 26 points in the first half, while the Sparks had just 28 and New York built a 29-point halftime lead. The Liberty won by at least 35 points for the third time, setting a WNBA single-season record.

