Breanna Stewart scores 21 points, Liberty pull away for 84-70 win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 21 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 16 and the New York Liberty used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Phoenix Mercury 84-70. Sabrina Ionescu scored five points as the Liberty, starting with Stewart’s turnaround jumper from the foul line, turned a 64-57 lead into a 17-point advantage midway through the fourth quarter. Leonie Fiebich contributed a 3-pointer, her only basket of the game. The Liberty hit 12 3-pointers and outscored Phoenix 14-3 at the foul line. Brittney Griner scored 22 to lead the Mercury but had seven of their 20 turnovers. Those turnovers cost Phenix 28 points and the bench was outscored 15-4.New York was 12 of 29 behind the arc to Phoenix’s 5 for 22.

