Breanna Stewart scores 20, Courtney Vandersloot adds 18 and 12 assists, Liberty beats Storm 81-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Courtney Vandersloot added 18 points and 12 assists and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 81-66. Vandersloot had her fifth double-double, and her seventh game with at least 10 assists, this season. Stewart made two mid-range jumpers to open the scoring before Sabrina Ionescu hit a 3-pointer to make it 7-0 and the Liberty never trailed. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 27 points. New York finished with a season-high 16 steals — including five by Stewart and four by Vandersloot — and had 29 assists on 33 made field goals. The Storm have lost three games in a row and five of their last six.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.