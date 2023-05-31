Breanna Stewart says return to Seattle with Liberty “feels good, but also very weird”

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart says being back in Seattle with a different WNBA team feels very weird. Stewart was back in Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday as the New York Liberty faced the Seattle Storm. It was Stewart’s first trip with the Liberty back to Seattle since announcing earlier this year that she would sign a one-year contract with New York as a free agent, leaving behind the only WNBA city she had called home since entering the league in 2016. Seattle took Stewart with the overall No. 1 selection in the 2016 draft. She subsequently led the team to WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020. She was the WNBA Finals MVP both of those years, and also was the league MVP in 2018.

