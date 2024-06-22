Breanna Stewart leads New York to 98-88 win over Los Angeles for 10th victory in last 11 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 33 points, seven assists and six blocks to help the New York Liberty beat the Los Angeles Sparks 98-88. Sabrina Ionescu added 24 points and Kayla Thornton had 20 for New York, which has won 10 of its last 11 games, including the first meeting between the teams on Thursday 93-80. Stewart made sure they’d sweep the two games. Stewart scored 24 points and five assists to go along with five blocks. She became the first player in WNBA history to have over 20 points, five assists and five blocks in a half. Dearica Hamby scored 20 points to lead Los Angeles.

