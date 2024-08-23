Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones guide Liberty to 79-71 win over Wings for 8th straight victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones finished with her third straight double-double and the New York Liberty upped their win streak to eight with a 79-71 victory over the Dallas Wings. Stewart sank just 5 of 18 shots from the floor for New York, but she made 9 of 11 free throws and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jones totaled 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Liberty picked up their second win over Dallas in three days. Arike Ogunbowale had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds to pace the Wings, who have lost three in a row and six of seven.

