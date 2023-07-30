Breanna Stewart has 25 points and 9 rebounds to help Liberty beat Sparks 87-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jonquel Jones added 13 points and 13 boards and New York never trailed in the Liberty’s 87-79 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Marine Johannes made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Courtney Vandersloot scored eight points with nine assists and six rebounds. New York, which played its seventh game in 12 days, is off to the best 25-game start in franchise history. The Liberty have won five of their last six. Dearica Hamby scored 21 points to lead the Sparks. New York hit 15 3-pointers and finished with 26 assists on 32 made field goals.

