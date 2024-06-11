Breaking down the teams playing for national championship at the College World Series

The College World Series begins its annual run in Omaha, Nebraska, this week. It opens Friday with an all-ACC matchup between North Carolina and Virginia in the afternoon and Tennessee of the SEC playing Florida State of the ACC at night. Saturday’s games match Kentucky of the SEC against Georgia or North Carolina State in the afternoon and Texas A&M against Florida in an all-SEC meeting at night. Bracket winners will play in the best-of-three championship series starting June 22.

