Breakaway body World Boxing in talks with up to 30 new members as it seeks to run 2028 Olympic event

RENENS, Switzerland (AP) — Breakaway governing body World Boxing says it is holding talks with 25 to 30 prospective new member nations as it seeks to be the International Olympic Committee’s preferred partner to run boxing tournaments at the Los Angeles Games in 2028. World Boxing is seeking to supplant the International Boxing Association. The older organization was removed from the Olympic movement after a long-running dispute with the IOC over IBA finances, ties to Russia and concerns about poor or unfair judging of bouts. World Boxing currently lists 27 full members.

