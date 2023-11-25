Breakaway body World Boxing elects Dutch official as its first president

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Breakaway body World Boxing has elected Dutch official Boris van der Vorst to be its first president amid a wider dispute over the sport’s place in the Olympic Games. World Boxing said van der Vorst won 65% of the vote to beat Elise Seignolle of the United States at a congress in Germany attended by 26 member governing bodies. Van der Vorst says he will promote “integrity, honesty and trust” in boxing. World Boxing was founded in April in a split from the International Boxing Association in April by countries including the U.S. and Britain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.