Brea scores 20 points off the bench to pace Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Koby Brea came off the bench to score 20 points, including six three-pointers, and Jaxson Robinson added 14 as No. 23 Kentucky overwhelmed Bucknell 100-72 Saturday.The Wildcats (2-0) were cold from three-point range early in the first half, but Brea and Kerr Krissa each hit threes within 30 seconds to open up a 20-7 Kentucky lead with 13:08 left in the first half.The Bison (2-1) were led by Ian Motta’s 18 points as the team shot just 39.7 percent. Josh Bascoe added 15 points.

