Brea scores 17 off the bench to lead No. 21 Dayton in 80-66 rout of Davidson

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Koby Brea came off the bench to score 17 points, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, and No. 21 Dayton bounced back from a road loss with an 80-66 rout of Davidson. Enoch Cheeks led five other players in double figures with 15 for Dayton, which hit 12 of 28 3-point attempts. Leading scorer DaRon Holmes II had a low-key first half but finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Well-rested Dayton had five days off since a loss at George Mason.

