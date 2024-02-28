Brea scores 17 off the bench to lead No. 21 Dayton in 80-66 rout of Davidson

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II (15) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Doster]

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Koby Brea came off the bench to score 17 points, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, and No. 21 Dayton bounced back from a road loss with an 80-66 rout of Davidson. Enoch Cheeks led five other players in double figures with 15 for Dayton, which hit 12 of 28 3-point attempts. Leading scorer DaRon Holmes II had a low-key first half but finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Well-rested Dayton had five days off since a loss at George Mason.

