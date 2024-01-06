Brazil’s young soccer talent expected to become top European transfer targets

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Fluminense's John Kennedy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Soccer Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Fluminense FC and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — European clubs looking for deals in the January transfer window will find future stars among the latest generation of young soccer talent in Brazil. Two of them will soon be in Europe — Real Madrid’s teenage sensation striker Endrick and Barcelona’s target man Vitor Roque. But other players are still available in the Brazilian market. Paris Saint-Germain already signed two of them — Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo and Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

