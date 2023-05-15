Brazil’s soccer match-fixing scandal has international reach, investigator says

SAO PAULO (AP) — The lead investigator of Brazil’s sprawling soccer match-fixing scandal said he has uncovered potential evidence of wrongdoing by players in other countries. Goias state District Attorney Fernando Cesconetto tells The Associated Press that the case of Colorado Rapids midfielder Max Alves, who was reportedly named in the probe, could be prosecuted in the United States. Cesconetto says he plans to share evidence of contact between bettors and athletes abroad with foreign authorities. Investigators are looking at 11 suspicious matches, and Cesconetto has already charged eight players. Alves has not been charged, but the Rapids have suspended him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.