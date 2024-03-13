Brazil’s Senate opens new inquiry on soccer match-fixing

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Senate has opened another inquiry into match-fixing in the country’s top soccer divisions. The move comes a year after a sprawling investigation by prosecutors linked 26 people, including players, businesspeople and sports executives, to criminal betting schemes. The 1994 World Cup winner Romario de Souza Faria made the request for the inquiry last week. A similar investigation in the country’s lower house ended in frustration six months ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.