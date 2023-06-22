Brazil’s Santos ordered to play without fans for 30 days

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Santos has been ordered to play for 30 days without fans after flares were thrown onto the field on Wednesday night during the team’s 2-0 home defeat against rival Corinthians. The referee ended the Brazilian league match in the 88th minute and left the field. Many of the flares were aimed at Corinthians’ penalty area. The 30-day period covers six matches in total with four at Santos’ Vila Belmiro Stadium and two away games. The head of Brazil’s sports court, José Perdiz, announced the decision on Thursday. Santos is the club where Pelé shot to fame. It can appeal.

