Brazil’s Neymar fined in $3.3 million for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined in more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro. The Mangaratiba city hall said in a statement Monday night it had issued four fines totalling about 16 million Brazilian reals after Neymar was accused of illegally building an artificial lake at his mansion. A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the issue after a request from The Associated Press. The Paris Saint-Germain striker can appeal the decision, which will be handed to police for possible prosecution.

