Brazil’s Leal makes the street skateboarding finals despite a tough start to the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Rayssa Leal’s quest for a second Olympic medal in women’s street skateboarding was almost dashed Sunday in the Paris Olympics. But the 16-year-old from Brazil rallied from a tough start to finish seventh among eight women who will advance to the finals Sunday evening. The event at the outdoor venue of La Concorde Urban Park is the first of this year’s skateboarding competition after the men’s street competition was postponed from Saturday to Monday because of rain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.