Brazil’s Hugo Calderano becomes 1st from outside Asia or Europe to reach Olympic table tennis semis

PARIS (AP) — Brazil’s Hugo Calderano has reached an Olympic milestone at the Paris Games, becoming the first player from outside Asia or Europe to reach the semifinals in table tennis. Calderano beat Jang Woo-jin 4-0 for the breakthrough in men’s singles. The 28-year-old Calderano will face either Egypt’s Omar Assar or Sweden’s Truls Moregard, who upset World No. 1 Wang Chuqin in the round of 32.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.