Brazil’s Fonseca becomes 1st player born in 2006 to win ATP tour match in Rio; rain suspends play

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — João Fonseca became the first player born in 2006 to win an ATP tour-level match when the 17-year-old Brazilian beat seventh-seeded Arthur Fils 6-0, 6-4 at the Rio Open. Fonseca defeated the No. 36-ranked Frenchman in front of raucous fans at the clay court tournament in Rio de Janeiro. He knelt on the court in tears to celebrate. His opponent in the round of 16 will be Christian Garin of Chile. Rain in Rio postponed to Thursday the match between second-seeded and defending champion Cameron Norrie against Chile’s Tomás Barrios Vera for a place among the last eight.

