Brazil’s Fluminense beats Internacional to reach Copa Libertadores final

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Fluminense beat local rivals Internacional 2-1 with two goals in six minutes to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores and seek its first title in the tournament. The first leg between the two teams ended 2-2 last week at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where the final will be played on Nov. 4. Fluminense’s rival will be known on Thursday when Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Palmeiras face off in Sao Paulo. The first leg ended goalless in Buenos Aires last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.