Brazil’s Fluminense beats Ecuador’s Liga to win Recopa Sudamericana title

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two goals by Colombia’s Jhon Arias has given Brazil’s Fluminense its first Recopa Sudamericana title. The 2-0 victory over Ecuador’s Liga de Quito overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit for the hosts at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Arias opened the scoring in the 76th minute with a header and netted the winner in the 90th minute from the spot.

