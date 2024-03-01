Brazil’s Fluminense beats Ecuador’s Liga to win Recopa Sudamericana title

By The Associated Press
Players of Brazil's Fluminense celebrate with the trophy after winning the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bruna Prado]

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two goals by Colombia’s Jhon Arias has given Brazil’s Fluminense its first Recopa Sudamericana title. The 2-0 victory over Ecuador’s Liga de Quito overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit for the hosts at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Arias opened the scoring in the 76th minute with a header and netted the winner in the 90th minute from the spot.

