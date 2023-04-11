Brazil’s Flamengo fires Portuguese coach Pereira, eyes Jesus

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Copa Libertadores defending champion Flamengo of Brazil has fired coach Vitor Pereira after his team lost all four titles it played for since he took over in January. The club announced its decision on its social media channels two days after Flamengo lost 4-1 to archrival Fluminense in the second leg of the Rio de Janeiro state championship final. Pereira’s team won the first leg 2-0. Brazilian media reported that Flamengo wants to bring back another Portuguese coach, Jorge Jesus, who is currently in charge at Fenerbahçe. Jesus won the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian championship titles with Flamengo in 2019.

