Brazil’s Flamengo fires Argentinian coach Sampaoli with Tite in sight

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Flamengo has fired coach Jorge Sampaoli less than a week after the Argentinian missed his last attempt at winning a title at the club. Former Argentina, Sevilla and Marseille coach Sampaoli took the job in Rio de Janeiro in April. His contract was due to expire at the end of 2024. His team failed on Sunday to defend its Brazilian Cup title after a 2-1 aggregate result loss to São Paulo. Local media has reported the club’s favorite to take the job is former Brazil coach Tite. He left the national team position after its quarterfinal elimination against Croatia in last year’s World Cup.

