Brazil’s Falcão quits Santos job after allegation of indecent assault

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Roma great Paulo Roberto Falcão has quit his job as coordinator at soccer club Santos after a woman accused him of indecent assault. The 69-year-old former midfielder has denied any wrongdoing in the case. Local police have confirmed they’re investigating the case involving Falcão, one of Brazil’s best players in the 1982 World Cup. He started working for Santos in November as a link between the club’s president and the coaching staff. Police did not provide more details of the case. Falcão says in a statement he’s leaving the job because of Santos’ poor results this year.

