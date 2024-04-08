Brazil’s Endrick wins another title with Palmeiras before joining Real Madrid

SAO PAULO (AP) — Teenage striker Endrick has won another title with Brazilian club Palmeiras before leaving to join Real Madrid. The 17-year-old Endrick helped his team secure its third consecutive Sao Paulo state championship with a 2-0 win over local rival Santos. Endrick, who scored two goals for Brazil in friendlies last month, drew the penalty that allowed Raphael Veiga to open the scoring in the 33rd minute. Anibal Moreno netted the second for Palmeiras in the 67th. Santos won the first leg 1-0. Endrick was also part of the Palmeiras squad that won the 2023 Sao Paulo championship title and the 2022 and 2023 Brazilian championships.

