Brazil’s Congress opens probe into soccer match-fixing scandal

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s lower house of Congress has opened a probe into a soccer match-fixing scandal that has rocked the sport in the South American nation. It is the third investigation into evidence of wrongdoing by soccer players who allegedly made sure to get bookings and gave away penalties in exchange for bribes. The congressional inquiry will last at least 120 days and will hear testimony from players, executives of sports betting companies and club officials. The investigation began in November, focusing on three matches, and has widened to 11 games, though some were in lower leagues. The matches spanned the second half of 2022 and the first three months of this year.

