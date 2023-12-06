Brazil’s Botafogo squanders a 13-point lead to lose national league title

SAO PAULO (AP) — Botafogo fans hoped they’d be celebrating their first Brazilian trophy in almost 30 years on Wednesday. But after their team squandered a 13-point lead in the standings they’ll likely instead see Palmeiras defend the title. Losing such a big lead had never happened before in the South American nation’s top flight. The Rio de Janeiro club was on top of the standings for 31 of 38 rounds but could slip into fifth spot after their match at Internacional. The high hopes of Botafogo fans have given way to bitter disappointment.

