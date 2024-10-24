Brazil’s Botafogo nears 1st Copa Libertadores final after 5-0 rout of Uruguay’s Penarol

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Botafogo beat Uruguay’s Penarol 5-0 to edge closer to its first Copa Libertadores final. The result makes it even more likely for another all-Brazilian final in South America’s flagship club soccer tournament. Owned by American businessman John Textor, Botafogo scored all its goals in the first leg of its semifinal in the second half Wednesday. On Tuesday, Atletico Mineiro beat Argentina’s River Plate 3-0 in the first leg of their semifinal. The Brazilian club won the Copa Libertadores title in 2013. Brazilian teams have won the tournament for the past five years, and played a home affair for the title for the latest four editions of the tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.