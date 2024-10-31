Brazil’s Botafogo advances to its 1st Copa Libertadores final despite 3-1 loss at Penarol

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Brazil’s Botafogo has advanced to its first Copa Libertadores final despite a 3-1 loss at Uruguay’s Penarol. The Rio de Janeiro side won the first leg of its semifinal 5-0. Botafogo’s rival in the Nov. 30 decider in Buenos Aires will be fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, which reached the final after a 0-0 draw at Argentina’s River Plate on Tuesday and a 3-0 win in the first leg.

