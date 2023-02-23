Brazil’s Bellucci retires at age 35 after Rio Open defeat

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thomas Bellucci, Brazil’s main flagbearer on the men’s tennis tour for the last decade, has retired after losing in straight sets to sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Rio Open. The 35-year-old Belluci says he’s now preparing to work as a coach. Bellucci won 200 professional matches in his career, lifted four titles and reached a career-high No. 21 in the ATP rankings. He’s one of the five players to win a set 6-0 against Novak Djokovic on clay. He beat Top 10 players six times in his career, including then No. 4-ranked Andy Murray at the Madrid Open in 2011.

