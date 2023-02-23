Brazil’s Bellucci retires at age 35 after Rio Open defeat

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
FILE - Brazil's Thomas Bellucci makes a forehand return during his match against Austria's martin Fischer at the All England Lawn Tennis Championship at Wimbledon, Thursday, June 24, 2010. Bellucci, Brazil's main flagbearer on the tour for many years, retired on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at age 35 after losing his last match at the Rio Open. He said is now preparing to work as a coach. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thomas Bellucci, Brazil’s main flagbearer on the men’s tennis tour for the last decade, has retired after losing in straight sets to sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Rio Open. The 35-year-old Belluci says he’s now preparing to work as a coach. Bellucci won 200 professional matches in his career, lifted four titles and reached a career-high No. 21 in the ATP rankings. He’s one of the five players to win a set 6-0 against Novak Djokovic on clay. He beat Top 10 players six times in his career, including then No. 4-ranked Andy Murray at the Madrid Open in 2011.

