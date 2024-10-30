Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro draws at Argentina’s River Plate and reaches Copa Libertadores final

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro drew 0-0 at Argentina’s River Plate and reached the final of the Copa Libertadores for the second time. The team of veteran striker Hulk had beaten its rivals 3-0 in the first leg of the semifinal. Atletico’s rival in the decider will be decided on Wednesday, and it is very likely to be fellow Brazilian side Botafogo. The Rio de Janeiro-based team will play at Uruguay’s Penarol after winning the first leg 5-0. Brazilian teams have won the tournament for the past five years.

