Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro beats Argentina’s River Plate 3-0 in Copa Libertadores semifinal

BELO HORITZONTE. Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro beat Argentina’s River Plate 3-0 in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal to edge closer to playing the decider of the tournament for the second time in its history. Striker Deyverson opened the scoring Tuesday in Belo Horizonte in the 22nd minute after dribbling around goalkeeper Franco Armani. The Brazilian added the second in the 70th minute in a crossed shot. Paulinho put the Brazilians close to the final, which will be played at River Plate’s stadium in Buenos Aires, four minutes later. Brazil’s Botafogo and Uruguay’s Peñarol will play their first leg on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro. The final of South America’s most prestigious club tournament will be played at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30.

