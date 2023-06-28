Brazil’s Antony says he did not assault former girlfriend

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil winger Antony says he did not assault an ex-girlfriend who reported him to police for alleged domestic violence. It was the first time the 23-year-old Manchester United player publicly addressed the accusations. Antony said on his social media channels that he had just given his testimony to Brazilian police. The case is under investigation in Sao Paulo but police there have have not said whether the allegations refer to England or Brazil, or both. Brazilian media said a former girlfriend filed a report with police that she was allegedly assaulted on May 20 by the player.

