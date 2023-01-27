Brazilians win Australian Open mixed doubles title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza’s last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires. Mirza has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open. She will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai. Stefani and Matos broke Mirza’s serve in the fourth game of the second set to go up 3-1, with the break point coming after a lengthy exchange between the teams. Stefani and Matos are undefeated as a team, having won all seven matches together at the United Cup and at Melbourne Park.

