Brazilians split about Neymar breaking Pelé’s goal-scoring record

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Neymar has received a plaque for becoming the team’s all-time top goal-scorer in official matches. But his country’s ruling soccer body still considers three-time World Cup winner Pelé top of that chart. Neymar scored twice in the early hours in Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Bolivia in the opening round of South American World Cup qualifying to move to 79 goals in 125 appearances. However, Brazil’s soccer confederation considers Pelé’s tally to be 95 goals in 114 matches, including those he scored in friendlies against club sides and team selections from domestic states.

