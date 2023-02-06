Brazilian tennis player hit with 12-month doping ban

LONDON (AP) — A Brazilian tennis player who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics has been banned for 12 months in a doping case. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says it has accepted that Gilbert Klier Junior had not deliberately doped and that the banned substance SARM S-22 had entered his body through a contaminated supplement. The 22-year-old Klier Junior has a career high ranking of 354th and won bronze in the singles event at the 2018 Youth Olympics. He will be eligible to compete again in June because the start of the ban was backdated.

