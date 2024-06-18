Brazilian teenager Endrick gets No. 9 shirt for Copa America, aiming at dynasty with national team

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil striker Endrick scored the winner in a 1-0 friendly victory over England at Wembley Stadium in March, netted another in a 3-3 draw against Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and gave his team a last-minute 3-2 win over Mexico on June 8 amid preparations for the Copa America. The Brazilian public now wonder how far the teenage sensation can go. Brazil coach Dorival Júnior has offered a hint: Endrick is a possible starter for the tournament in the United States in the same No. 9 once donned by two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo.

