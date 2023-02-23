Brazilian team suffers racist abuse before match in Caracas

SAO PAULO (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL has condemned racist incidents that took place in Venezuela’s capital before a Copa Libertadores qualifying match between Carabobo and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro. Fans of the local team were filmed as they directed monkey chants at the visitors on Wednesday night in Caracas. The governing body called the actions “absolutely unacceptable.” The match ended 0-0 and second leg will be played on March 1 in Brazil. Several racist incidents took place at last year’s Copa Libertadores, many of them targeting Brazilian players at away matches.

