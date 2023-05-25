Brazilian team Santos says 2 players racially abused during Copa match in Chile

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Santos says two of its players were racially abused by fans during the team’s 2-1 loss to Audax Italiano in a Copa Sudamericana match at the Chilean team’s stadium. Santos said in a statement that defender Joaquim and striker Ângelo, who are Black, “were verbally abused” and harassed by local fans “making monkey gestures” during a group-stage match Wednesday night in the city of Rancagua. The Brazilian club has brought its complaints to South American soccer body CONMEBOL, which has opened a case on the issue.

