Brazilian striker Igor Thiago signs for Premier League club Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has completed the signing of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge. Thiago has signed a five-year contract but will remain with Brugge until the end of the season. Thiago’s deal also includes the option of a 12-month extension. His move will raise further questions about the future of Ivan Toney. Toney has been linked with a host of top flight clubs in England. The 22-year-old Thiago previously played for Brazilian team Cruzeiro. He moved to Bulgaria in 2022 when joining Ludogorets Razgrad and signed for Brugge in 2023.

