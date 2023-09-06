Brazilian soccer’s rebuild mired in doubt amid a long wait for Ancelotti

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is about to start its sixth attempt to add a sixth star to its famous soccer shirt. But the vibe is very different from the start of its past five South American World Cup qualifying campaigns. The Selecao now is rebuilding with an interim coach, its star player not based in Europe and promising young players are either struggling for form or injured. New coach Fernando Diniz, Al-Hilal striker Neymar and low scoring Richarlison represent the different faces of Brazil’s uncertainty at the beginning of the road leading to the 2026 World Cup. And this time the Selecao will be under more pressure because its archrival Argentina is the World Cup champion.

