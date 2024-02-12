Brazilian soccer’s crisis deepens after missing out on Paris Olympics

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer fans were already in a funk after a year that saw a string of poor results, a coaching void and a political tug of war at the country’s federation. Things got even worse Sunday after Brazil failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics after a loss to archrival Argentina, meaning the two-time defending champion will not be part of the tournament this summer. Meanwhile, Brazil’s senior team will return to action in March in friendlies against England and Spain amid serious concerns about its current form.

