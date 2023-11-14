Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves to face trial on sexual assault charge in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge has decided that Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves will face trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a night club last year. The Barcelona-based court says a date for the hearings has yet to be set. The 40-year-old Alves has been in pre-trial jail since January when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting the woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August. The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing.

