Brazilian soccer league suspended for 2 rounds amid floods in the country’s south

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has suspended the next two rounds of its national league because of massive floods in the country’s south. The move Wednesday came after a request for a halt from 15 of the 20 clubs in the top-flight division. The Rio Grande do Sul state remains under water. Porto Alegre-based rivals Gremio and Internacional, and countryside club Juventude are all in the Brazilian first division. Authorities say at least 149 people have died because of the floods and another 108 are missing. More than 620,000 people have been displaced.

