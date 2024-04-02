Brazilian soccer clubs protest against American executive over unproven match-fixing claims

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian club Palmeiras has filed a complaint against John Textor at the country’s top sports court after the American executive made allegations of match-fixing. Textor’s Eagle Football runs top-flight Brazilian club Botafogo. Textor accused defending champion Palmeiras of being the beneficiary of a match-fixing scheme. Palmeiras says it filed a complaint because of Textor’s comments this week claiming that nine players of Fortaleza and Sao Paulo FC were suspicious underperformers in two Brazilian league matches against Palmeiras in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Both Fortaleza and Sao Paulo FC say they are considering legal action against Textor.

