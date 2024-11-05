Brazilian police investigate fans after pig’s head thrown onto the field during soccer match

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police were investigating at least three soccer fans on Tuesday after a pig’s head was thrown onto the field during a league game between bitter rivals Corinthians and Palmeiras. Corinthians beat Palmeiras 2-0 on Monday evening at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo, but the big talking point was the incident in the 39th minute when the score was still 0-0. The pig’s head was thrown onto the field as Palmeiras was preparing to take a corner and Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto ran over to kick it away. Two men have been questioned about the incident and police were still looking for a third, who was sitting next to them during the game.

