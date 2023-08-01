Brazilian player involved in match-fixing scandal transfers to Cyprus

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player who was charged in a recent match-fixing scandal says he is leaving the South American country to play in Cyprus. The 28-year-old Alef Manga is accused of accepting a bribe of about $11,000 to get booked in a Brazilian championship match involving his club Coritiba last year. Manga said in his social media channels he was loaned to Cyprus’ first division club Pafos. He cannot play in Brazil until he stands trial for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal that was revealed in November but the ban does not extend to other countries. Manga’s contract with Coritiba is due in the end of 2024.

